World’s Renowned Juju Music Icon, King SUNNY ADE wins Rainbow HALL of FAME Legendary Lifetime Award…Celebrated as greatest African creative musician of all times

American Senior Investigative Journalist, George Elijah OTUMU receives Most Dedicated African Investigative Journalist of the Year 2022, Winning story: ‘Survival Inside MAKOKO: Africa’s largest fishing village where 400,000 Nigerians live on water, land

*Children attend school on floating river, Slum has little access to electricity or clean sanitation, Community speak ‘Egun’ language traceable to descendants of Benin republic and Badagry-a coastal town in Lagos State

*Other winners: Double Chief Akin Williams, Hajia Bola Muse, Queen Ayo Balogun, Erelu Bukola Fagbola; Blossom Gabriel

*Father of the day: High Akinola Disu, Eagle Paints Plc Chairman, Mother of the day: Ambassador Amina Temitope Ajayi

* “This is one of the happiest moments in my life. I am so happy outstanding Nigerians from all walks of life are being honored yearly for their exceptional talents and unquantifiable contribution to the progress and growth of the country”-NIYI OMOGBENIGUN, CEO, Rainbow Hall of Fame Media Award

* BY AYOMIDE KAYODE/DIASPORA Correspondent

NIGERIANS from all walks of life gathered to witness glitz, glamor and glory at the prestigious Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, March 13, 2022, as Rainbow HALL of Fame Media Award, RAHFA, had a red-carpet ceremony to honor outstanding Nigerians who have done extremely well in their chosen careers.

The ceremony which beamed under the light of the global media coverage, witnessed the presence of big wigs among captains of industries, successful entrepreneurs, news makers and public office holders.

Highlight of the event was when King Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, KSA, world acclaimed Juju maestro was honored with the Legendary Lifetime Award 2022. All the invitees and attendees gave a standing ovation to the Icon. American Senior Investigative Journalist for Naija Standard Newspaper and Fellow of Naija Standard Center for Investigative Journalism shone like star when he received back-to-back ‘The Most Outstanding African Investigative Journalist in the Diaspora’ based on a story titled: ‘‘Survival Inside MAKOKO: Africa’s largest fishing village where 400,000 Nigerians live on water, land

*Children attend school on floating river, Slum has little access to electricity or clean sanitation, Community speak ‘Egun’ language traceable to descendants of Benin republic and Badagry-a coastal town in Lagos State’.

Other awardees: Bola Muse, Barrister Oluwaseun Alao, Dr. David Ikudayisi; Double Chief Akin Williams, Chief Jackie Kassim, Ibrahim Odumboni; Pastor Shade Olukoya; Dr. Olowojebu Benjamin Oluwatosin, Princess Lilian Odumosu, Queen Ayo Balogun; Prophetess Adetutu Jakande, Shakirat Otufiwora, Chief Churchill Etuk; Jude Osemudiamen, Erelu Bukola Fagbola, Blossom Gabriel and Osho Oluwaseun.

The Father of the day had High Akinola Disu, Chairman, Eagle Paints Plc and Mother of the day was Ambassador Amina Temitope Ajayi.

In his response, Niyi Omogbenigun, convener of RAHFA, Chief Executive of Rainbow Media Productions said: “This is one of the happiest moments in my life. I am so happy outstanding Nigerians from all walks of life are being honored yearly for their exceptional talents and unquantifiable contribution to the progress and growth of the country.”